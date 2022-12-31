Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,896 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,896 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of IRIDEX worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. 57,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,191. IRIDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.