Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 132,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.