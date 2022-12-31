Perth Mint Gold Token Hits Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.18 million and $6.76 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $1,826.85 or 0.11028487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s launch date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,193 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

