Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

