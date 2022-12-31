Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 25.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta Stock Performance

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,406 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,497. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $227.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

