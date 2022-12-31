Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys 618 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $61.51. 6,690,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

