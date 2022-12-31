Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys 96 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $377.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.71 and a 200-day moving average of $345.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.