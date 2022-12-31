Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $251,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 159,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

PHT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 238,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Pioneer High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

