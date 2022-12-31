Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Volume of $131,335.34

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $60.30 million and $131,335.34 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00228827 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00070490 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055568 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,063,318 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

