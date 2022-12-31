Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $61.40 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001904 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $61.40 million and approximately $84,926.41 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00222517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00070433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,066,862 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

