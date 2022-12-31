Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 305 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

IMCB opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

