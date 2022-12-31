Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $241.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.25. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

