Platform Technology Partners Acquires 384 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $205.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $255.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.