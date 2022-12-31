Platform Technology Partners Acquires 408 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.