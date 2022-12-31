Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.1 %

KMB stock opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.