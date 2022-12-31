Platform Technology Partners Buys 507 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN opened at $262.64 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.39 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

