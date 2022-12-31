Platform Technology Partners Buys 75 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Cigna were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 651,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $331.34 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.02.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

