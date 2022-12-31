Platform Technology Partners Has $1.04 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $141.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

