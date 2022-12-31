Platform Technology Partners Has $323,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.