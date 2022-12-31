Platform Technology Partners Sells 236 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,270,000 after buying an additional 310,623 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.45. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

