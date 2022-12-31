Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 273.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Playtika by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 879,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 1,008,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,583. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

