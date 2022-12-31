Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 4,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $216.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.68. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 36.19%.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.