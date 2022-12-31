Polymesh (POLYX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.80 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $59.80 million and $3.19 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00462140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.35 or 0.02984893 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.69 or 0.29572259 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.11550006 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,264,919.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

