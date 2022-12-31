ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Down 40.8% in December

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.74. 11,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,315. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,961,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.