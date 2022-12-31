Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.57.

PROSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($98.94) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prosus from €83.50 ($88.83) to €87.40 ($92.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($79.79) to €72.00 ($76.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($105.32) to €94.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Stock Performance

PROSY stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prosus has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.