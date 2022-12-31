Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Proton has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $1.05 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,966,425,989 coins and its circulating supply is 13,903,340,009 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

