Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 99.3% in December

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 236,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of -0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Univest Sec lifted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

