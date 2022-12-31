QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

QCOM stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.