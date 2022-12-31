Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

