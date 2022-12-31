QUASA Trading Up 56.5% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 56.5% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $133.51 million and approximately $125,373.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036322 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018391 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00227045 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174421 USD and is up 50.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125,427.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

