QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. QuickLogic makes up 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of QuickLogic worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 21,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. QuickLogic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.