Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $54.11 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.01503563 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008572 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00017902 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00036306 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.01723640 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

