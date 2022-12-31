Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Realty Income by 21.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.