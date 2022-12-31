Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Research Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 65,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Research Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Research Solutions Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 41.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 62,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 96.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

