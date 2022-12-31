Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0005

Revain (REV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Revain has a total market cap of $45.34 million and approximately $294,402.20 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

