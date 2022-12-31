REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 121,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,405. The firm has a market cap of $554.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

