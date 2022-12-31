Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock remained flat at $19.80 during midday trading on Friday. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (RGEDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.