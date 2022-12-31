Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0014 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $708,237.70 and $16,389.62 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00036601 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00228016 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

