Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.21 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $216.23 million and $3.21 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,289.86 or 0.07788500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,637 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,286.88046147 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,604,917.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

