Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

About Sage Therapeutics

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

