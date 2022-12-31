Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SLRX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 328,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,226. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.38. Analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

