Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.93 billion-$8.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $256.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its 200 day moving average is $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

