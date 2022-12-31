Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.26 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.17–$0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Samsara stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $29.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.73.

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,196,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 177,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,025,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,196,092 shares in the company, valued at $25,123,292.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 601,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,776. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Samsara by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

