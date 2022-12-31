Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($61.06) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Down 0.8 %

Basf stock opened at €46.39 ($49.35) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €69.15 ($73.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.38.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.