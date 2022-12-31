Santos FC Fan Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.59 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00025964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00462020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.60 or 0.02987842 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,903.94 or 0.29564536 BTC.

About Santos FC Fan Token

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

