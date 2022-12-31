Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,498.80

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.39 million and $4,498.80 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.88 or 0.07228845 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00031224 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007563 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

