Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

