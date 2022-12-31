Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,112,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.