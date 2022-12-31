Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 4th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,642,000 after acquiring an additional 762,192 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,018,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 709,899 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.81 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

