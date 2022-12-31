SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials stock remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

